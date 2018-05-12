NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, PlaintiffAGAINST MICHELE R. HAYS, et al., Defendant(s)Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated March 30, 2018 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the The Essex County Courthouse, on June 11, 2018 at 9:30AM, premises known as 86 TANNENBAUM LANE, JAY, NY 12941. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Jay, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION 17.50, BLOCK 1, LOT 6.000. Approximate amount of judgment $172,391.74 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment for Index# CV17-0026.Frank G. Zappala, Esq., RefereeGross Polowy, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100Williamsville, NY 14221VN-05/12-06/02/2018-4TC-184544|