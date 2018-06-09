NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEXCHRISTIANA TRUST, A DIVISION OF WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT AS TRUSTEE OF ARLP TRUST 2, PlaintiffAGAINSTCATHERINE TROMBLEE, MELANIE TROMBLEE, et al., Defendant(s)Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated May 10, 2018 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, on July 13, 2018 at 10:00AM, premises known as 3250 FISHER HILL ROAD, MINEVILLE, NY 12956. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Moriah, Hamlet of Mineville, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION 86.75, BLOCK 3, LOT 5. Approximate amount of judgment $198,898.06 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment for Index# 0696/2012.Evan F. Bracy, Esq., RefereeGross Polowy, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100Williamsville, NY 14221TT-06/09-06/30/2018-4TC-186772|