NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-SP2,Plaintiff,Against WAYNE PORTER, SHALONIE PORTER, ET AL., Defendant(s).Index No.: 518/2012Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly granted 6/22/2018, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, on 9/6/2018 at 10:00 am, premises known as 45 Woodlawn Lane, Willsboro, NY 12996, and described as follows:ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Willsboro, County of Essex and State of New York Section 31.13 Block 6 Lot 24.200.The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $108,761.99 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # 518/2012.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.Kristine K. Flower, Esq., Referee.Leopold & Associates, PLLC, 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 110, Armonk, NY 10504Dated: 7/18/2018 PBVN-08/04-08/25/2018-4TC-192183|