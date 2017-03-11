NOTICE OF SALESUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX

SANTANDER BANK, N.A., F/K/A SOVEREIGN BANK, N.A. F/K/A SOVEREIGN BANK,

Plaintiff

-against-

DAVID J. FIGUEROA, LISA GLAD-FIGUEROA A/K/A LISA ANNE GLAD A/K/A LISA ANN GLAD-FIGUEROA, JEFFREY TUCKER,

Defendant(s)

Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated JANUARY 12, 2017

I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at THE LOBBY OF THE ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN ELIZABETHTOWN, NEW YORK, THE COUNTY OF ESSEX on April 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM premises known as 47 SAM CURRAN ROAD, CROWN POINT, NY 12928.

ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being on the northerly side of the Sam Curran Road in the Town of Crown Point, County of ESSEX and State of New York.

Section: 128.1 Block: 4 Lot: 38.211

Approximate amount of lien $410,505.46 plus interest and costs.

Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment Index # CV14-0538

WILLIAM E. RUSSELL, ESQ., REFEREE

STEIN, WIENER AND ROTH, L.L.P., ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF

ONE OLD COUNTRY ROAD, SUITE 113 CARLE PLACE, NY 11514

DATED: March 02, 2017 FILE #: SANTANDER 66476

TT-03/11-04/01/2017-4TC-145713|

IT IS THE POLICY OF HERITAGE COMMON RESIDENTIAL HEALTH CARE not to discriminate against any person on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, handicap, disability, age, marital status, sponsor, or source of payment in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment. For further information about this policy, contact: Kristen Glebus, (518) 585-3777.

TT-03/11/2017-1TC-145821|