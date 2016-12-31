NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING AND VOTE The Board of Education of the Crown Point Central School District, New York, HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that a Special Meeting of the qualified voters of said District will be held at the polling place hereinafter set forth on the 7th day of February, 2017, at 12:00 noon, Prevailing Time, for the purpose of voting by paper ballot upon the proposition hereinafter set forth. The Poll for the purpose of voting will be kept open between the hours of 12:00 oclock noon and 8:00 oclock p.m., Prevailing Time. The proposition is as follows:

VOTER PROPOSITION Shall the District be authorized to spend an amount not to exceed $58,845 to purchase a parcel of land and the demolition and haul

away of building at 2756 Main Street, Crown Point, NY (adjacent to the school). A full description of the parcel being available at the District Office during regular business hours, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Funds will be spent in current year (16-17) Budget, taken from Fund Balance.

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that a person shall be entitled to vote at said Special Meeting of the voters of the Crown Point Central School District who is: (1) a citizen of the United States; (2) eighteen years of age or older on the date of said Special Meeting; and (3) a resident within the Crown Point Central School District for a period of at least thirty consecutive days next preceding the Special Meeting date.

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the Superintendent/District Clerk. Any such application must be received by the Clerk at least seven days before the date of the aforesaid Special Meeting if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before such Special Meeting, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of all persons whom absentee voters ballots shall have been issued shall be available for public inspection in the office of the Superintendent/Clerk of said District not less than five days prior to the date of the Special Meeting (excluding Saturdays and Sundays) during regular office hours until the date of the aforesaid Special Meeting. In addition, such list shall also be posted conspicuously at the place of voting during the hours of such Special Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL

DISTRICT

Jeanne McMurtry

Title: Clerk of the Board

TT-12/31/16,01/07/17,01/21/17,02/04/17-4TC-140061|