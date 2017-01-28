NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

WARRENSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Warrensburg Central School District on January 9, 2017, a special meeting of the qualified voters of the District be and the same is hereby called to be held in the in the lobby outside of the gymnasium of the Warrensburg High School, Warrensburg, New York on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. prevailing time for the purpose of voting on the following proposition:

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to (1) reconstruct various school buildings, including site work thereat, and acquire original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus required for the purposes for which reconstructed buildings are to be used, at a maximum cost of $11,045,000; (2) expend such sum for such purpose; (3) transfer $712,354 from the Employee Retirement Contribution Reserve Fund and $250,000 from the Repair Reserve Fund to the Capital Reserve Fund; (4) expend $3,000,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund; (5) levy the necessary tax therefor, to be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education taking into account the amount expended from the Capital Reserve Fund and State aid received; and (6) in anticipation of the collection of such tax, issue bonds and notes of the District at one time or from time to time in the principal amount not to exceed $8,045,000, and levy a tax to pay the interest on said obligations when due.

The vote upon such proposition shall be by machine or absentee ballot. The hours during which the polls shall be kept open shall be from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. prevailing time or for as long thereafter as necessary to enable qualified voters who are in the polling place at 8:00 p.m. to cast their ballots. Any person shall be entitled to vote who is: (a) a citizen of the United States, (b) at least eighteen years of age and (c) a resident within the District for a period of thirty days next preceding the March 14, 2017 vote.

Absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the District Clerk. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or on or prior to March 13, 2017, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on March 14, 2017. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the District Clerk during regular office hours until the day of the vote. Any qualified voter may challenge the acceptance of the ballot of any person on such list, by making his challenge and reasons therefor known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.

By order of the School District Clerk

