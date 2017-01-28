NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

BOLTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Bolton Central School District (the School District), a special meeting of the qualified voters of the School District be and the same is hereby called to be held in the lobby of the Bolton School, 26 Horicon Avenue, Bolton Landing, New York on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. prevailing time for the purpose of voting on the following proposition:

SHALL the Board of Education be authorized to (1) construct additions to and reconstruct various District buildings, construct a maintenance building, perform site work, acquire original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus required for the purpose for which such buildings are to be used and pay incidental costs related thereto, at a maximum cost of $9,070,000, (2) expend such sum for such purpose, including the expenditure of $608,500 from a donation/endowment, $895,000 of fund balance and $318,500 of capital funds, (3) levy the necessary tax therefore, taking into account state aid and the amount expended from available funds, to be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education, and (4) in anticipation of the collection of such tax, issue bonds and notes of the District at one time or from time to time in the principal amount not to exceed $7,248,000, and levy a tax to pay the interest on said obligations when due?

The vote upon such proposition shall be by ballot registered upon voting machines. The hours during which the polls shall be kept open shall be from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. prevailing time or for as long thereafter as necessary to enable qualified voters who are in the polling place at 8:00 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or Article 5 of the Election Law and no person shall vote whose name does not appear on the register of the School District. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four (4) calendar years, he or she is eligible to vote at this meeting; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he or she is also eligible to vote at this meeting. All other persons who wish to vote must register.

The Board of Registration shall meet in the Main Office of the School District, 26 Horicon Avenue, Bolton Landing, on February 27, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, to prepare the register of voters of the School District. Any person who has not currently registered under the permanent personal registration by the last date found on such registers or list furnished by the board of elections, and has not voted at an intervening election, must, in order to be entitled to vote, present himself personally for registration.

The register prepared by the Board of Registration shall be filed in the office of the District Clerk, 26 Horicon Avenue, Bolton Landing, New York and will be open for inspection immediately upon its completion by any qualified voter of the School District during regular office hours on each business day until the date of the vote.

Absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the School District Clerk. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the School District Clerk at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or on or prior to March 7, 2017, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the School District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on March 8, 2017. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the School District Clerk from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. prevailing time on each of the five days school is in session prior to the day of the election. Any qualified voter may challenge the acceptance of the ballot of any person on such list, by making his challenge and reasons therefor known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.

By order of the School District Clerk

Christina E. Dunalewicz

Bolton Central School

26 Horicon Avenue

Warren County

Bolton Landing, N.Y.

NE/AJ-01/08,02/04,02/18,03/04/2017-|