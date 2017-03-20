NOTICE OF TEMPORARY CLOSING OF ROADS

IN THE TOWN OF MORIAH

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Article 41 Section 1660 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law that any vehicle with a gross weight of more than six (6) tons shall be temporarily excluded on the Town of Moriah Town roads. Such exclusions shall take effect until further notice. This is a necessary precaution to prevent damage to town roads during the spring thaw.

Dated March 7, 2017

Jamie Wilson

Highway Superintendent

