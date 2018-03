NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF MINERVAThe Town of Minerva is seeking residents interested In becoming members of the ZONING BOARD Anyone interested in becoming a member of the ZONING BOARD should contact us at:Minerva Town Hall518-251-2869supervisor@townofminervany.govDated: February 20, 2018Signed: Stephen McNallyNE-03/03/2018-1TC-177609|