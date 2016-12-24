NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on December 23, 2016 for Self Defense Equipment for the Essex County Sheriffs Office.

The bids shall be opened and read aloud on December 23, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York.

Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID SELF DEFENSE EQUIPMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.

Dated: December 14, 2016

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-12/24/2016-1TC-139674|