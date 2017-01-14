NOTICE TO BIDDERS

PIN 1759.46

WC 4-17

West Brook Road (CR 69) Sidewalk Project

Town & Village of Lake George

Warren County, New York

Sealed bids will be received by the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845 until 2:00 pm, Friday, February 3, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The proposed project is located in the Town & Village of Lake George, Warren County.

The work includes providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of the work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including, but not necessarily limited to the following:

Unclassified excavation and disposal

Resetting existing granite curb

Furnish and install new granite curb

Construct concrete sidewalk

Installation of lighting conduit

Work zone traffic control

Complete sets of the specifications and bid forms may be obtained on or after Thursday, January 12, 2017 from the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845.

Bid documents will be provided electronically on a compact disc. Hard copy full and partial plan sets will not be distributed. The bid documents may be examined at the Warren County Purchasing Department, (3rd Floor, Human Services Building) 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845.

Contractors that obtain bid documents from a source other than the issuing office must notify the issuing office in order to be placed on the official plan holders list, receive addenda and other bid correspondence. Bids received from contractors other than those on the official plan holders list, will not be accepted.

All questions on the bid documents shall be submitted in writing to Julie Butler of the Warren County Purchasing Department, butlerj@warrencountyny.gov. The period for questions pertaining to the bid documents will close at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

All bids must be made on the official Bid Form and Bid Summary Form or an exact reproduction thereof and enclosed in a sealed envelope with the following clearly marked on the front of the envelope:

Bidders Name and Address

PIN 1759.46 West Brook Road (CR 69) Sidewalk Project

Date & Time of Bid Opening

WC 4-17

All bids shall be mailed or otherwise delivered to Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent at the following address:

Warren County Purchasing Department

3rd Floor, Human Services Building

1340 State Route 9

Lake George, NY 12845

All bid proposals must be received by 2:00 pm local time on the day of the bid opening. Bids after this time will not be opened and will be returned to the bidder. Such bids shall not be considered.

This is a Unit Price bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty five (45) calendar days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the base bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish construction performance and payment bonds in the full amount of the contract price.

The project includes Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Participation Goals of 2.6% for minorities and 6.9% for women.

The successful bidder will be required to comply with all provisions of the Federal Government Equal Opportunity clauses issued by the Secretary of Labor on May 21, 1968 and published in the Federal Register (41 CFR Part 60-1, 33 F.2 7804).

Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities and the right to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or Conditional Bids.

OWNERS CONTACT / ENGINEER

Edward J. Doughney

Senior Civil Engineer

Warren County Department of Public Works

4028 Main Street

Warrensburg, NY 12885

Ph: (518) 761-6556

OWNER

Warren County

1340 State Route 9

Lake George, NY 12845

