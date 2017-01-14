NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on January 25, 2017 for Supply and Installation of Two (2) Tandem Box, Plow and Sander Systems.

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on January 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID TANDEM BOX, PLOW and SANDER" clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: January 5, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-01/14/2017-1TC-141067|