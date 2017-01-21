NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Warrensburg Central School District invites the submission of Sealed Bid Proposals to furnish materials and labor to complete the

Jr/Sr High School Gymnasium Renovations Project

Project No. 2016-155 all in accordance with the plans and specifications.

This work is to be bid under a SINGLE CONTRACT system covering the work of all trades under one contract as follows: Contract No. 1 General Construction (estimated value $85,000)

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received until 1:00 p.m. prevailing time, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at the

Warrensburg Central School District

District Office

103 Schroon River Road

Warrensburg, New York 12885

Any bid may be withdrawn without prejudice prior to the official bid submission time or any publicized postponement thereof.

The Bid Documents and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of BERNIER, CARR & ASSOCIATES, Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, P.C., 327 Mullin Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

One (1) set of documents for each prospective bidder may be obtained at the Engineer's Office upon payment of $100.00. A payment of $100.00 will be required for each additional set requested (if available). PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE ENGINEER AND MUST BE RETURNED IN GOOD CONDITION WITHIN THIRTY (30) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER AWARD OF CONTRACT OR REJECTION OF BIDS. The plan deposit for one set of Plans and Specifications will be refunded to bona fide bidders returning Plans and Specifications to the Engineer's office within 30 business days after award of Contract or rejection of bids. A partial refund of the plan deposit, in an amount equal to the full amount of such deposit, less the actual cost of reproduction of the Plans and Specifications shall be made to non-bidders and unsuccessful bidders for the return of all other copies of the Plans and Specifications in good condition within 30 business days following the award of the Contract or the rejection of the bids.

Bidders wishing documents mailed to them shall include, in addition to the document deposit, a non-refundable check of $15.00 per set for handling and postage. Checks shall be made payable to Bernier, Carr & Associates. Plan Deposit Policy, Plan Holders List, Pre-Bid Estimates, and a list of Addendum, if any, may be found at www.thebcgroup.com under Bidding Projects.

Contractors may inspect the site at their convenience by scheduling an appointment with Jonathan Parker, Director of Facilities, via email parkerjo@wcsd.org.

Bids shall be prepared as set forth in the Information to Bidders, enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing on its face the name, address and phone number of the bidder and the title of the project.

Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and the respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the administration, evaluation or recommendation of any bid.

The Owner further reserves its right to disqualify bidders for any material failure to comply with the Information for Bidders and General, Supplementary, and Special Conditions.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or defects in such bid either before or after opening.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the form and subject to the conditions provided in the "INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS". Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and to the minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 45 business days after the date of the opening of bids.

ATTENTION OUT-OF-STATE BIDDERS

Please pay particular attention to the Form of Proposal and it related forms in the project manual. Out-of-State Bidders are required to complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business in the State of New York for non-New York State Companies located in the Form of Proposal package. There are three sections that must be completed. You must also have the Non-Collusion Certificate completed and signed and if you are a corporation, you must have the Resolution completed and signed.

No bid will be considered when opened unless accompanied by a certified copy of your Authority to do Business in New York State. This is not to be confused with a sales tax certificate. The Authority can be obtained by contacting:

New York State Department of State

Division of Corporations

162 Washington Avenue

Albany, NY 12231

(518) 473-2492

If the Certificate does not accompany the bid, the bid is not valid.

In the event you are of the opinion that you are not required to obtain the Authority To Do Business in New York state, and you are not a New York State Corporation, then you should complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business. You must complete two out of three sections. The top portion must be completed by all vendors needing to complete this document and then either the Individual Acknowledgement or the Corporate Acknowledgement, depending on the status of your business.

By Order Of:

Cynthia Turcotte

District Clerk

NE/AJ-01/21/2017-1TC-141676|