NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given,pursuant to Section 103 of the General Municipal Law that the TOWN OF SCHROON will accept sealed bids for ONE (1) 2016 Kubota Tractor WITH NO MORE THAN 100 HOURS and an HD Quick Detach Plow 52 - 54 wide. Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained from the Town Clerk, TOWN OF SCHROON. Sealed bids must be filed in the office of the Town Clerk on or before 1 PM Feb. 2, 2017 at which time the bids will be publicly opened. Bids will be awarded and/or rejected at the next Town Board meeting. The successful bidder will be notified promptly by letter and must be prepared to enter into a contract within 10 days of awarding the bid to furnish the required material or services. The TOWN OF SCHROON reserves the right to reject or to waive any informality in any and all bids if in the best interest of the TOWN OF SCHROON. Bids must be clearly marked ONE (1) 2016 Kubota Tractor

DANA SHAUGHNESSY

TOWN OF SCHROON

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

TT-01/21/2017-1TC-141679|