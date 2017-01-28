NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until February 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. for the following:

THREE (3) NEW & UNUSED TON 4WD 4-DOOR TRUCKS

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3332 or on the Countys Website: www.co.essex.ny.us.

Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until February 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID DPW WORK TRUCKS clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.

Dated: January 20, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

