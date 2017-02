NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:

WC 10-17 - PURCHASE OF VARIOUS VEHICLES FOR WARREN COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL SUBDIVISIONS

You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Warren County distributes request for proposal documents only through the Purchasing Department or on-line. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this request for proposal will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.

Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received up until Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.

Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.

The right is reserved to reject any or all bids.

Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent

Warren County Human Services Building

Tel. (518) 761-6538

NE/AJ-02/11/2017-1TC-143508|