NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on February 24, 2017 for an Arc Flash Hazard Assessment and Overcurrent Protective Device Study.

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on February 24, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID ARC FLASH HAZARD & OCPD STUDY" clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: January 31, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

