NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows:

WC 15-17 -PARTS FOR A 1997 BLAW-KNOX RW100A SHOULDER MACHINE

You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.

Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received up until Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification. Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent

Warren County Human Services Building

Tel. (518) 761-6538

NE/AJ-02/18/2017-1TC-143990|