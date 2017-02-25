NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until February 24, 2017 for the Purchase and Installation of a Boiler.

The bids shall be opened and read aloud on February 24, 2017 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 at 2:00 P.M.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID DSS BOILER REPLACEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the County's website at www.co.essex.ny.us.

Dated: February 17, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street, PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-02/25/2017-1TC-144542|