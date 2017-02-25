NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until February 24, 2017 for the Purchase and Installation of a Boiler.
The bids shall be opened and read aloud on February 24, 2017 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 at 2:00 P.M.
All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID DSS BOILER REPLACEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope.
Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the County's website at www.co.essex.ny.us.
Dated: February 17, 2017
Linda M. Wolf, CPA
Purchasing Agent
Essex County Government Center
7551 Court Street, PO Box 217
Elizabethtown, New York 12932
(518) 873-3332
TT-02/25/2017-1TC-144542|