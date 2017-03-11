NOTICE TO BIDDERS THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Invites Sealed Bids for New Generator and HVAC Reconstruction.

Sealed Bids will be received by the North Warren Central School District, 6110 Route 8, Chestertown, New York 12817 until 3:00 PM local time on March 28, 2017, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the following branches or subdivisions of work:

HVAC WORK

ELECTRICAL WORK

Any proposal received after the time and date above stated will be returned to the Bidder unopened.

Each Bid must be made upon the prepared bidding sheets, in duplicate, furnished with the Contract Documents, and sealed within an opaque envelope. The Contract for which the Bid is submitted, and the name of the Bidder shall be indicated on such envelope.

Drawings and Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be examined and obtained on or about March 1, 2017 by contacting the office of the Architects: Griffith Dardanelli Architects, PC;

670 Franklin Street; Schenectady, NY 12305; (518) 370-0767.

Bidders will be issued a set of Bidding Documents on deposit of $50.00 by check drawn to the order of Griffith Dardanelli Architects, PC. Certification is not required. No cash will be accepted.

Bidding documents must be picked up, or if mailing is desired, the documents will be sent C.O.D. via UPS.

To obtain a refund, bid documents must be returned to the office of the Architects at 670 Franklin Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.

Deposits will be refunded as follows:

a. Prior to Bid Date:

1. $50 if initial plans (1 set per Bidder) are returned in good condition, and returned seven (7) calendar days or more prior to Bid Date.

2. $25 if:

a. plans are returned in good condition, and returned six (6) calendar days or less prior to Bid Date.

b. for each additional set of plans (beyond one set per Bidder) returned in good condition prior to Bid Date.

b. After Bid Date:

1. $50 if a Prime Contract Bid is received and initial set of plans (1 set per Bidder) is returned in good condition within 30 days.

2. $25 if:

a. no Prime Contract Bid (including subcontractors) is received and plans are returned in good condition within 30 days.

b. for each additional set of plans (beyond 1 set per Bidder) returned in good condition within 30 days.

c. No refund if plans are not returned within 30 days of award or rejection of Bids.

With his proposal, and attached thereto, each Bidder shall furnish a Bidder's Bond of a responsible surety company authorized to do business in the State of New York or a certified check payable to the Owner in the amount of 10% of the Bid. No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by such Bond or certified check.

For the convenience of the Bidders, subcontractors, material and equipment dealers, drawings and specifications will be on file also at:

-ConstructConnect (Formerly Reed Construction Data); 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100; Norcross, GA 30092

-Eastern Contractor's Association; 6 Airline Drive; Albany, NY 12205

-McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge Data & Analytics (National Direct / Dataflow); 71 Fuller Road; Albany, NY 12205

NE/AJ-03/11/2017-1TC-145586|