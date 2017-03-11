NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on March 24, 2017 for the following:

HWAY 17-18 Hot In-Place Recycling

HWAY 17-19 Asphalt Milling

HWAY 17-21 Sand and Gravel

HWAY 17-22 Crushed Stone Products

HWAY 17-24 General Bridge Repairs

HWAY 17-25 Asphalt Concrete Delivered

HWAY 17-26 Cutting Edges

HWAY 17-27 Screened Sand Delivered

HWAY 17-28 Reclamation and Recycling

HWAY 17-29 Asphalt Concrete FOB

HWAY 17-33 Tree Removal

HWAY 17-35 Hammermill Reclamation

HWAY 17-40 Chip Sealing, Compactor Oil

The bids shall be opened and read aloud on March 24, 2017 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY 17-____ or COMPACTOR OIL clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.

Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

Dated: March 6, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-03/11/2017-1TC-145872|