NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York (the Town) invites sealed bids for the purchase of the following:

Screened Sand

Bank Run Gravel/Bank Run Sand

Crushed Stone 1A, 2A, 3A

Item # 4 Gravel

Cobblestone

Beach Sand

Screened Topsoil

Overburden

All such sealed bids must be received at the Town Clerks Office at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on or before the 12th day of April, 2017 at 2:00 pm; at such time and place, all sealed bids received will be publicly opened and read.

Specifications, bid forms, proposed contract and non-collusion statements will be available for examination and procurement in the Office of the Town Clerk, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or by calling (518) 585-6677 beginning immediately through April 12, 2017.

Only such bids as are made and filed upon the forms available in the Office of the Town Clerk and are enclosed in a sealed envelope clearly marked SEALED PROPOSAL/BID-GRAVEL/SAND will be accepted.

The Town may award each item to the lowest responsible bidder who has a gravel pit or stockpile within the Town limits. In the event that there is no bidder in the Town, each item may be awarded in the best interest of the Town, taking into consideration, hauling costs and distance to the gravel pit or stockpile area.

The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the proposals/bids which is considered by the Town to be merely irregular, immaterial or unsubstantial.

Dated: March 10, 2017

By Order of the Town Board, Town of Ticonderoga, New York.

Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

