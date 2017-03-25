NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, will accept sealed bids at the Town of Moriah Town Hall until 4:00pm on April 13, 2017 for Individual Camper Waste Tank Pump-Out Services.

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on April 13, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Moriah Town Court, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.

Please contact the Town Supervisor at (518) 546-8631 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specification and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID-WASTE TANK PUMP-OUT SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: March 2, 2017

Rose M. French

Town of Moriah

Town Clerk

38 Park Place

Port Henry, NY 12974

