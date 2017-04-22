NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Elizabethtown Board of Fire Commissioners, will accept sealed bids until Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. for a used Fire Tanker. Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained from the Essex County website at www.co.essex.ny.us or by calling 518-873-3332. Sealed bids shall be received at the Elizabethtown Fire House, 22 Woodruff Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 until April 28, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. after which the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope marked SEALED BID TANKER clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.In addition to bid sheets, the bidder shall submit executed Non-Collusive Bidding Certificates signed by the bidder or one of it officers as required by the General Municipal Law, Sec 103d.The Elizabethtown Fire District reserves the right to reject any and all bids no considered to be in the best interest of the District, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the bids which is considered by the District to be merely irregular, immaterial, or unsubstantial.PLEASE TAKE FURTHUR NOTICE that ESSEX COUNTY affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit proposals in response hereto.Dated: April 17, 2017Linda Wolf, SecretaryElizabethtown Fire DistrictElizabethtown, New York 12932518-873-9538VN-04/22/2017-1TC-149700|