NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, will accept sealed bids at the Town of Moriah Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place Suite 2, Port Henry, NY 12974, until 4:00P.M. on May 11, 2017 for a 2018 or newer Cab-Chassis Truck. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on May 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974. Please contact Jamie Wilson, Highway Superintendent at (518) 942-7155 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Essex Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID Cab-Chassis" clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: April 24, 2017 Rose M. FrenchTown of MoriahTown Clerk TT-04/29/2017-1TC-150385|