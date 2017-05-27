NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Westport Central School District, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law hereby requests sealed bids for a 2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN AVP/SE to be supplied to the Westport Central School District, 25 Sisco Street, Westport, NY 12993.All bids will be received at the Westport Central School District, 25 Sisco Street, Westport, NY 12993 until 1:00 PM, June 2, 2017, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read. Copies of specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the same office. The Westport Central School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Any bid submitted will be binding for 45 days subsequent to the date of the bid opening.By order of:Westport Central School District25 Sisco StreetWestport, NY 12993May 19, 2017Jana Atwell, ClerkVN-05/27/17-1TC-153089|