NOTICE TO BIDDERS WC 41-17Warren / Washington County Regional Emergency Services Training CenterWaterline Installation ProjectTown of QueensburyWarren County, New YorkSealed bids will be received by the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845 until 2:00 pm, Friday, July 14, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.The proposed project is located in the Town of Queensbury, Warren County.The work includes providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of the work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including, but not necessarily limited to the following:Trench and Culvert ExcavationFurnish and Install 6 Ductile Iron Cement Lined PipeSurface RestorationComplete sets of the specifications and bid forms may be obtained on or after Friday, June 23, 2017 from the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845.Bid documents will be provided electronically on a compact disc. Hard copy full and partial plan sets will not be distributed. The bid documents may be examined at the Warren County Purchasing Department, (3rd Floor, Human Services Building) 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845.Contractors that obtain bid documents from a source other than the issuing office must notify the issuing office in order to be placed on the official plan holders list, receive addenda and other bid correspondence. Bids received from contractors other than those on the official plan holders list, will not be accepted.All questions on the bid documents shall be submitted in writing to Julie Butler of the Warren County Purchasing Department, butlerj@warrencountyny.gov. The period for questions pertaining to the bid documents will close at 12:00 pm on Thursday, July 6, 2017.All bids must be made on the official Bid Form and Bid Summary Form or an exact reproduction thereof and enclosed in a sealed envelope with the following clearly marked on the front of the envelope:Bidders Name and AddressWC 41-17 Warren / Washington County Regional ESTC Waterline Installation ProjectDate & Time of Bid OpeningAll bids shall be mailed or otherwise delivered to Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent at the following address:Warren County Purchasing Department3rd Floor, Human Services Building1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845All bid proposals must be received by 2:00 pm local time on the day of the bid opening. Bids after this time will not be opened and will be returned to the bidder. Such bids shall not be considered.This is a Unit Price bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty five (45) calendar days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the base bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish construction performance and payment bonds in the full amount of the contract price.Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities and the right to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or Conditional Bids.OWNERS CONTACT / ENGINEER Ed DoughneySenior Civil Engineer OWNER Warren County1340 State Route 9Warren County Department of Public Works Lake George, NY 128454028 Main Street Warrensburg, NY 12885 Ph: (518) 761-6556NE/AJ-06/24/2017-1TC- 156044|