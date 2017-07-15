NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept separate sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. On: August 4, 2017 for Site Work and Concrete Construction for the Nutrition Building August 11, 2017 for General, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Construction for the Nutrition Building.The separate bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on August 4, 2017 and August 11, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Plans, specifications, standard proposals and drawings for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID (fill in type) CONSTRUCTION FOR NUTRITION BUILDING" clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: July 7, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-07/15/2017-1TC-157670|