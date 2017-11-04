NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on November 29, 2017 for Medical Supplies.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on November 29, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID MEDICAL SUPPLIES" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: October 25, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-11/4/2017-1TC-167556|