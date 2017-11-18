NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on December 13, 2017 for JANITORIAL SUPPLIES / FOOD SERVICE SUPPLIES for the period of: January 1, 2018 June 30, 2018.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on December 13, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "# 1 SEALED BID JANITORIAL SUPPLIES and/or # 2 SEALED BID FOOD SERVICE SUPPLIES" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: November 13, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government CenterElizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-11/18/2017-1TC-168961|TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORKNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGPLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on November 9, 2017, a public hearing will be held by said Town Board on December 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, regarding the amendment of the Town's Ordinance that regulates peddlers, solicitors, and transient merchants.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-11/18/2017-1TC-169002|