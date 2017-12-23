NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Town of Ticonderoga is requesting bids on a 2000 or newer, Gas powered, 8 cylinder used bucket truck with a 30 foot boom reach, preferrable Sierra make and under 114,000.00 miles. Submit bids to the Office of the Town Clerk, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. beginning immediately through December 29, 2017.The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town.Dated: December 12, 2017 By Order of the Town BoardTown of Ticonderoga, New York.Tonya Thompson, Town ClerkTown of TiconderogaTT-12/23/2017-1TC-172019|