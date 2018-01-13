NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of Onondaga, Cortland andMadison Counties, as Administrative Participant under theMunicipal Cooperation Agreement For Energy Purchasing Services, whichorganizes a municipal cooperative pursuant to Article 5-G of the New YorkGeneral Municipal Law among municipal corporations (Participants) on behalfof itself and the participating members, collectively as the New York School andMunicipal Energy Consortium (NYSMEC), issues these Request for Bids (each a RFB)for retail electricity and natural gas supply and other energy services, in accordance withSection 103 of the General Municipal Law, for supply commencing May 1, 2018 through the negotiated contract period.Name of Bids: NYSMEC Electricity, RFB-218-53; and NYSMEC - Natural Gas RFB-218-54Bid Opening: February 16, 2018, 2:00 P.M., at 110 Elwood Davis Road, Liverpool, NY 13088Anticipated Date of Award: March 15, 2018Contact for more information and to obtain bid documents: Steven Levine, Encap Development LLC, 1337 Massachusetts Ave., #133, Arlington, MA 02476, Phone: 978-844-4623, Fax: 978-875-6104, Email: slevine@encapdevelopment.comNE-01/13/2018-1TC-173572|