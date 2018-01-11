NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on February 2, 2018 for OREGON PLAINS ROAD OVER LYONS BROOK BRIDGE REPAIR. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on February 2, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Plans, specifications, standard proposals and drawings for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID OREGON PLAINS ROAD BRIDGE" clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: January 8, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-01/13/2018-1TC-173540|