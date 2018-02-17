NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Minerva Central School District, 1466 County Rte. 39, Olmstedville, NY 12857 hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for auditing services. Bids will be received until 1:00 p.m. on the 9th day of April, 2018, at Minerva Central School, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened.Request for Proposals and bid forms may be obtained at the Minerva Central School Business Office.The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Nancy OBrienBusiness ManagerNE-02/17/2018-1TC-176633|