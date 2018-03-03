NOTICE TO BIDDERS THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT invites Sealed Bids for the Gymnasium Floor Refinishing Project. Sealed Bids will be received by the North Warren Central School District, 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, NY 12817 until 3:15 pm local time on 04/12/18, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.Any proposal received after the time and date above stated will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Each Bid must be made upon the prepared bidding sheets, in duplicate, furnished with the Contract documents, and sealed within an opaque envelope. The contract for which the Bid is submitted and the name of the Bidder shall be indicated on such envelope. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Bid forms may be picked up in the North Warren Central School located at 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, NY, or if mailing is desired, call (518) 494-3015 ext 762. With his proposal, and attached thereto, each Bidder shall furnish a Bidders Proof of General Liability and Workers Compensation. No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by such Proof of Insurance.BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK.Margaret Hill, District ClerkNE-03/03-03/10/2018-2TC-177612|