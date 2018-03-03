NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until March 14, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. for the following: ONE (1) NEW & UNUSED HEAVY DUTY TRAILERSpecifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3332 or on the Countys Website: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until March 14, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID HEAVY DUTY TRAILER clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: February 22, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332TT-03/03/2018-1TC-177614|