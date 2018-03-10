NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, will accept sealed bids at the Town Hall until 1:00 P.M. on March 29, 2018 for a Sidewalk Replacement Project.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 29, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, New York 12974. Please contact the Town Supervisor at (518) 546-8631 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: March 2, 2018Thomas Scozzafava, SupervisorTown of Moriah38 Park PlacePort Henry NY 12974TT-03/10/2018-1TC-178305|