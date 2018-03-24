NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until March 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm for the Sale of 3 acres of property in the Town of North Elba as follows:*Tax Map #32.247-4-4.300*Address: 159 Santanoni Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY*Site Includes a radio tower Specifications and bid forms are available by contacting Linda Wolf, Purchasing Agent at 518-873-3332, or on the Countys website at www.co.essex.ny.us,. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 30, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Essex County Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked BID FOR SALE OF PROPERTY IN SARANAC LAKE clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: March 15, 2018 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown NY 12932(518) 873-3332TT-03/24/2018-1TC-179758|