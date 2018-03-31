NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on April 11, 2018 for Asbestos Abatement at the former Frontier Town Motel. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on April 11, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID ASBESTOS ABATEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Dated: March 20, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-03/31/2018-1TC-180503|NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on March 30, 2018 for the following:HWAY 18-11 Sign BlanksHWAY 18-15 Culvert PipeHWAY 18-21 Sand and GravelHWAY 18-22 Crushed Stone ProductsHWAY 18-25 Asphalt Concrete DeliveredHWAY 18-26 Cutting EdgesHWAY 18-27 Screened Sand DeliveredHWAY 18-29 Asphalt Concrete FOBThe bids shall be opened and read aloud on March 30, 2018 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY 18-clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. Dated: March 20, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332TT-03/31/2018-1TC-180504|