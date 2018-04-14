NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on April 13, 2018 for the following: HWAY 18-31 Line PaintingThe bids shall be opened and read aloud on April 13, 2018 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY 18-31 clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. Dated: April 3, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332TT-04/14/2018-1TC-182002|