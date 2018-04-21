NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York (the Town) request bids from eligible contractors per unit price for poured cement to replace various sidewalks around the Town of Ticonderoga. Bid specs can be obtained from the Town Clerk's Office located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. beginning immediately through May 3, 2018. Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of the Town Clerk, at that same address through May 3, 2018 by 2:00 p.m.The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town.Dated: April 12, 2018 By Order of the Town BoardTown of Ticonderoga, New York.Tonya Thompson, Town ClerkTown of TiconderogaTT-04/21/2018-1TC-182576|