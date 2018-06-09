LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS TOWN OF SCHROON Essex County, New YorkServices- Bid: Labor for Construction of Roof The Town of Schroon is looking for a qualified firm or firms to construct an ice hockey rink roof located at the Fairfield Ave Sports Hub. The Town of Schroon strongly encourages minority and/or women owned businesses to respond. Proposals will be received not later then Monday, June 11th, 2018 by 2:00pm at which time the proposal will be opened and recorded as received. Evaluation will not take place at that time. Award consideration will be made no later than 90 days from the date of the proposals opened. Copies of the Bid documents are available at the Town Clerks Office, Town of Schroon, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, NY Monday through Friday 8AM-2PM. Proposals must be returned to the Town of Schroon clearly marked ICE RINK PROJECT. The contract will be awarded to the responsible bidder whose proposal is within the competitive price range and determined to be the most advantageous to the Schroon Hockey Facility. Funding for this project comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). Under Article 15A, Executive Law, the State of New York is committed to providing Minority and Women Owned Business (MWBE) equal opportunity to participate in government contracts. The following goals have been set for this project: 13% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and 17% Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE). The successful bidder may be required to furnish reports showing the participation of various business enterprises of subcontractors and suppliers on the contract.TT-06/09/2018-1TC-187506|