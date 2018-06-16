NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on June 20, 2018 for a Sewer Camera System.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on June 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID CAMERA SYSTEM" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: June 7, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-06/16/2018-1TC-188012|