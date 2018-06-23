NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of Minerva Central School District, Olmstedville, New York (in accordance with section 103 of the General Municipal Law) hereby invites the submission of sealed bids on Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, in accordance with NYS Laws S1145C. Bids will be received until 2:30 p.m. on the 12th day of July 2018, at Minerva Central School, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the Minerva Central School office.The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Sincerely,Timothy FarrellSuperintendent NE-06/23/2018-1TC-188915|