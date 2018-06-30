NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids for the ROME DAM INITIATIVE at AUSABLE FORKS, New York will be received by ESSEX COUNTY (the Municipality), at 7551 COURT STREET, POB 2017 ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932 until 2:00 PM local time, July 18th when they will be publicly opened and read. Each bid must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and must be accompanied by Bid Security in the form of a certified check, bank check, or bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid.No later than forty-five (45) days after the bid opening, the Municipality shall accept bids or reject all bids. After the bid opening, a bid may not be withdrawn prior to the date that is forty-five(45) days after such bid opening. The Municipality reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and advertise for new bids, if in its opinion the best interest of the Municipality will hereby be promoted.CDBG-DR FUNDED PROJECTThe Municipality seeks to DECONSTRUCT THE ROME DAM for which architectural and engineering design has been completed.This project is being financed with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds administered by the NYS Governor's Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR). Attention of bidders is particularly called to Section 3 requirements, 1M/WBEgoals, Federal labor standards, Federal and State prevailing wage rates, online reporting requirements using Elation System, Inc. and other requirements included in the GOSR Supplementary Conditions for Contracts. See Instructions to Bidders for additional information. Minority and Women Owned Business Participation GoalsThe following goals for MWBE participation on this project have been established at:Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) 15 %Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) 15 %Equal OpportunityThe Municipality is an Equal Opportunity employer.PROJECT COMPLETION The completion date for this project is ninety (90) days after Bidder receives a notice to proceed with construction from the Municipality. PROJECT SPECIFIC LIQUIDATED DAMAGESLiquidated damages will be assessed for each day of delay of the contract in the amount of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) a day, time being of the essence.CONTRACT DOCUMENTS"Contract Documents has the meaning set forth in Article 1.1 of the General Conditions herein. Starting on the advertisement date, the Contract Documents may be examined free of charge and DIGITAL (.pdf file) copies may be obtained in person or by mail from ESSEX COUNTY or MILONE & MACBROOM (the Engineer) at 1 South Main Street, Waterbury, VT 05676 (802) 882-8335. Physical copies will be charged a fee based on how many prints are required (and shipping and handling as applicable). For physical copies, all checks should be payable to Milone & MacBroom, Inc.DESIGNATED CONTACTSThe following agency staff has been designated as contacts for this contract:REGARDING PROCUREMENT:Linda Wolf / Essex County Purchasing Agent - (518) 873-3332 REGARDING TECHNICAL:Roy Schiff, P.E., PHD / Project Engineer (802) 882-8335Please note that contacting any other agency staff regarding this contract may be a violation of state or municipal law, rule or regulation, resulting in a determination of contractor non- responsibility.BONDSThe successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond in the statutory form of public bonds required by Section 137 of the State Finance Law, each for one hundred percent (100%) of the amount of the Contract. REQUESTS FOR INFORMATIONA pre-bidding meeting will be held at the Town of Jay Town Hall on July 3rd; the pre-bid meeting will include a site-visit to the Rome Dam for further discussion on technical requirements. Additionally, questions or requests for clarification may be directed to Linda Wolf at (518) 873-3332. Any reply to such an inquiry, including the initial questions, will be communicated by Addendum to all bidders who have obtained the Contract Documents.1 "Section 3" refers to Section 3 from the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968.TT-06/30/2018-1TC-189621