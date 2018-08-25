NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the Sherman Free Library Board of Trustees will accept sealed bids for the Sherman Free Library Entryway Refurbishment Project until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:00 p.m., on September 11, 2018, at Sherman Free Library. Bids should be submitted to Michelle Paquette, Library Director, Sherman Free Library, 20 Church Street, Port Henry, NY 12974. Bids should be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with the name and address of the bidder on the outside. In the bottom left corner of the envelope, the phrase Sherman Free Library Entryway Refurbishment Project should be clearly visible.Bidders wishing to drop off their submissions in person to Ms. Paquette can do so during the following hours:TUE and THU between 12 noon and 2:30 PM WED between 12 noon and 4:00 PMFRI between 12 noon and 5:00 PMThe project includes the restoration of the granite entryway steps, and the construction and installation of a handicap access ramp. For further information, or to obtain a package with complete bid specifications, contact Michelle Paquette, Library Director, Sherman Free Library, 20 Church Street, Port Henry, 518-546-7461.The Board of Trustees of Sherman Free Library affirms that all bidders will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids, so long as they are written pursuant to expressed instructions. The Library Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids.TT-08/25/2018-1TC-194062|