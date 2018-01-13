NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORSThe undersigned shall receive sealed Statements of Qualifications for the provision of services as follows: WC 2-18 - REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS TO PROVIDE FULL SERVICE OR LIMITED SERVICE FIXED BASE OPERATIONS AT THE FLOYD BENNETT MEMORIAL AIRPORT, QUEENSBURY, NEW YORKThe County of Warren is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from contractors interested in providing general aviation and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.Specifications may be obtained from the Warren County Purchasing Department, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845. A complete copy of the Request for SOQ will be provided on CD.Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. SOQs will be received up until Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened but not read. All SOQs must be submitted on proper proposal forms and with all required documents. Any changes to the original Request for SOQ documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.Late SOQs by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated above, on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.The right is reserved to reject any or all SOQs.Julie A Butler, Purchasing AgentWarren County Human Services BuildingTel. (518) 761-6538NE-01/13/2018-1TC-173222|