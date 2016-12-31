PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the organizational meeting for the Ticonderoga Fire District of the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, New York, will be held on the 2nd day of January, 2017, at 7:00 oclock p.m. on that day at Ticonderoga Fire House, 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY.

This notification is being given to the news media pursuant to the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.

By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ticonderoga Fire District

Paul LaRock

Secretary

Ticonderoga Fire District

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-140182|