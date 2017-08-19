NOTICE OF FORMATION OF OTTO ENTERPRISES LLC, a domestic Limited Liability Company ("LLC"). Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of NY on August 8, 2017. NY office location: Essex County. Secretary of State is designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC served upon him/her to 1073 US Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity. Erika Sellar Ryan, ESQ., Kelly & Sellar Ryan, PLLC, 18 Gray Avenue, Greenwich, NY 12834.TT-08/19-09/23/2017-6TC-160582|