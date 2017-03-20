OUTBRANCH NETWORK, LLC

NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):

DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on March 1, 2017.

NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 64 Trafalgar Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.

PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-03/18-04/22/2017-6TC-145988|